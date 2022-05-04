La Jolla News Nuggets: Peace pole at Preuss; awards for Shores home; restaurants help Promises2kids; more

Peace pole donated to The Preuss School

To help promote the concept of peace, the La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club, through its Peace Committee, donated a peace pole last month for a newly created Zen garden at The Preuss School on the campus of UC San Diego.

The words “May peace prevail on Earth” are inscribed on the pole in eight languages, reflecting some of the languages spoken by Preuss families. The project was a cooperative effort among members of the La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club and The Preuss School’s Interact Club.

“Our club has had a long-standing relationship with The Preuss School and we have had the pleasure of supporting its students for a number of years," said La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club President Jacquie Reilly. "We could think of no better way to help support the student community and to promote the goal of peace than by helping the students create a special space at their school where they can contemplate how to advance the cause of peace in their communities and the world at large.”

La Jolla Shores home wins two National Contractor of the Year awards

A La Jolla Shores home has won two National Contractor of the Year awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

The home at 8144 Paseo del Ocaso , remodeled in farmhouse style, was designed by senior interior designer Jen Pinto and residential designer David Hall of San Diego-based Jackson Design & Remodeling .

The home won awards in the “Entire Homes $750,001-$1,000,000” and “Residential Kitchens Over $150,000” categories.

The house also was a finalist in the 2022 HGTV Ultimate Outdoor Awards competition but did not win.

La Jolla businessman and philanthropist Arthur Rivkin dies at 98

Arthur Rivkin, a La Jolla businessman and philanthropist whose many ventures included managing boxer Ken Norton when he beat Muhammad Ali and a minority ownership in the Padres in the 1990s, died April 21 in Rancho Mirage, where his family has a winter home. He was 98.

Locally, Rivkin was a donor to the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center when it was under construction, and purchased and donated a baby grand piano to the La Jolla Recreation Center.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jeannie Polinsky Rivkin; two sons, Michael and Robert Rivkin, both of Rancho Mirage; and five grandchildren.

Four La Jolla restaurants partner with Promises2kids to raise funds in May

The nonprofit Promises2Kids has partnered with 37 area restaurants, including four in La Jolla, to raise funds to benefit San Diego foster children. The campaign will run through May in celebration of National Foster Care Month.

The La Jolla restaurants are Mermaids & Cowboys, 1251 Prospect St.; Mustangs & Burros, 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road; The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road; and Urban Plates, 8707 Villa La Jolla Drive.

The fourth annual event encourages people to dine in or order online from participating restaurants in May or donate online at promises2kids.org .

La Jolla-based Clayes Charitable Trust donates $250,000 to Canine Companions

The La Jolla-based Joseph Clayes III Charitable Trust has made a $250,000 gift to Canine Companions , a nonprofit that provides trained service dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities.

The donation came after Clayes’ niece, La Jollan Trulette Clayes, met Canine Companions volunteer Mary Milton as she was training a puppy on the beach.

Joseph gave Trulette, a trustee of his trust, the responsibility of choosing charities to support, and Canine Companions fits with his directive to support organizations geared toward children and animals.

VAPA Foundation fundraiser in La Jolla nets $75,000

The VAPA Foundation, which aims to enhance access to arts education in the San Diego Unified School District, raised $75,691 at its "Beyond Brilliance" benefit April 10 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

“Because of the generosity of our community, hundreds of students will have their lives enhanced by the many art programs we offer," said Doreen Schonbrun, event co-chair and president of the VAPA Foundation board.

The event, also co-chaired by Phyllis Epstein, honored UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, VAPA’s leading sponsor, for his support, including providing services to teachers in curriculum and instruction, professional development and community collaboration.

