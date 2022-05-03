Police: General manager of dog training facility fatally shot at least 10 dogs

Naugatuck police say New Canaan Police Officer David Rivera Jr., of Stratford, turned himself in on Monday to face animal cruelty charges.

Police say Daniel Luna, the general manager of Rivera's dog training business shot, killed and buried at least 10 dogs which did not respond to training.

On Tuesday morning, state and local police removed 31 dogs still living at Black Rock Canines.

Rivera was charged last week with illegal possession and storage of explosives used to train the dogs.

He was placed on administrative leave from New Canaan Police Department following that arrest.