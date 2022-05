KENT, Wash. - Kent Police say a 16-year-old is in custody after he fired several rounds into his ex-girlfriend's apartment Wednesday morning. According to police, the victim called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend had pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her if she didn't let him inside. The teen fled before officers arrived but later returned and fired multiple rounds into the victim's apartment.

KENT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO