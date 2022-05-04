Penfield boys lacrosse surges past Rush-Henrietta in second half

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Leading just 8-7 midway through the third quarter, Penfield scored five straight goals to burst ahead of Rush-Henrietta and come away with a 13-7 victory. With the win, the Patriots move back above .500 for the season.

The two teams were tied 3-3 after the first quarter and 5-5 at halftime as the Royal Comets tried to snap a 19-game losing streak to the Patriots.

Mark Henderson had four goals and an assist to lead the Patriots. Alex Constable tallied three goals and three assists while Ethan Aust tacked on two goals and an assist. Makai Hillmon and Jack Nothnagle eagle had two goals for the Royal Comets, with Hillmon adding three assists.

Penfield (6-5) will return home to host Hilton on Thursday night. Rush-Henrietta (4-6) will hit the road to take on Schroeder the same evening.

