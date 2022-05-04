ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

Penfield boys lacrosse surges past Rush-Henrietta in second half

By AJ Feldman
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vB0dr_0fS7illX00

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Leading just 8-7 midway through the third quarter, Penfield scored five straight goals to burst ahead of Rush-Henrietta and come away with a 13-7 victory. With the win, the Patriots move back above .500 for the season.

The two teams were tied 3-3 after the first quarter and 5-5 at halftime as the Royal Comets tried to snap a 19-game losing streak to the Patriots.

Mark Henderson had four goals and an assist to lead the Patriots. Alex Constable tallied three goals and three assists while Ethan Aust tacked on two goals and an assist. Makai Hillmon and Jack Nothnagle eagle had two goals for the Royal Comets, with Hillmon adding three assists.

Penfield (6-5) will return home to host Hilton on Thursday night. Rush-Henrietta (4-6) will hit the road to take on Schroeder the same evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penfield, NY
City
Rush, NY
City
Henrietta, NY
Penfield, NY
Sports
City
Hilton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#The Royal Comets#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Timothy Granison pleads guilty on drug charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy distribution of cocaine. This is in connection to an arrest after a raid at the couple’s house on May 19, 2021. Warren and Granison were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm, endangering the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Two shot on N Plymouth Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on N Plymouth Avenue near Church Street. Upon their arrival, officers say they located a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot. According to the RPD, the victims were shot in their lower bodies and they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy