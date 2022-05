(Des Moines, IA) — You can now buy small handheld devices that measure outdoor air quality for as little as 110 dollars. Brian Hutchins of the Iowa DNR says these monitors do show air quality trends — but often have higher air pollution readings than the monitors used by government agencies like his. Hutchins says at least one manufacturer of outdoor air monitors for personal use has warned that in wildfire conditions air quality readings may be slightly too high — because of the density of smoke particles. Hutchins says people with asthma or other health conditions still may find the information useful.

