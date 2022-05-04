ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Protesters gather at Omaha City Hall in response to SCOTUS

By Ron Johnson
 4 days ago
The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion obtained by Politico and published on Monday is shaking up the nation's political landscape. It would impact abortion rights across the nation.

3 News Now has been sorting through local reactions from politicians and members of the community, including several dozen protesters who gathered at Omaha City Hall Tuesday evening.

A protest organizer said the news of a possible end to the landmark case of Roe vs. Wade was startling, but not surprising.

"This wasn't a surprise, this was anticipated and as other organizations and people have said...this leak of a draft decision is completely unprecedented,” said Jasmine Conrad-Mosely with the ACLU of Nebraska.

Protesters voiced their concerns over the draft opinion leak.

"We don’t get to decide these things for women and we shouldn’t do that," Evan Peterson, protester said. "I’m just here to support them and to see all these people out here fighting for our rights it’s just wonderful."

"There’s so many polls that say they want to keep all of these laws intact," Kiley Melean, a protester said. "They don’t want abortion to be illegal."

Conrad-Mosley said she plans to hold future protests if needed. A similar protest was held Tuesday in Lincoln.

Omaha City Hall abortion rights demonstration

Comments / 3

willie panetta
3d ago

You weren’t protesting when they made you wear a mask or take the jab that was about my body my choice it was a direct violation of rights….Did you come and protest that ???

Reply
6
