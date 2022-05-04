Lt. Gov. Robinson calls on legislators to protect unborn

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks during the Wilson County Republican Party's annual Reagan Day Dinner in March 2021.

North Carolina’s highest-ranking executive branch Republican is urging state lawmakers to “protect the life of the unborn” as the U.S. Supreme Court seems likely to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision that established a right to abortion access.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson asked legislators to revisit a state law authorizing abortion up to 20 weeks of pregnancy in a Tuesday statement that acknowledged he previously paid for an abortion, which he now calls a mistake.

“I have experienced the pain of abortion in my own life and know the pain it can cause families,” Robinson said. “That is a huge reason why I fight so hard for the life of the unborn.”

Robinson sharply criticized the person or people who leaked a draft Supreme Court opinion to Politico, calling the unauthorized disclosure “an atrocity.” Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito is authentic and pledged to investigate the leak’s source.

In the draft, which is written as a majority opinion, Alito repudiates the high court’s reasoning in the 1973 Roe case and the 1992 decision Casey v. Planned Parenthood, writing that the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion rights and states should be free to pass laws authorizing, regulating or prohibiting the procedure.

“The draft that was leaked was not a final decision by the court, and it appears that it was released by a radical leftist to influence the final decision of the court,” Robinson said. “This person must be found and prosecuted. My sincere prayer is that our Justices stay the course and continue their work without the fear of public backlash.”

Some analysts speculate the Alito opinion was released to spur protest that could convince justices to reverse course. An opinion isn’t binding until the Supreme Court chooses to publish it, and justices can switch their votes and revise majority opinions, concurrences and dissents while drafts are circulated.

“If this draft is truly reflective of the court, then this is indeed a major victory for the pro-life movement,” Robinson said in the prepared statement.

The lieutenant governor, who ceremonially serves as president of the Senate, then urged legislators to roll back the state’s 20-week abortion law.

“This opinion says that it would give control over abortion back to the states — where it rightfully belongs,” he wrote. “However, here in North Carolina it would be cause for work, not celebration. Currently in North Carolina, abortion is legal for any reason up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. This is unacceptable. That is why I am calling on the General Assembly to act. If the Supreme Court hands the power back to the states, it will be our duty to protect the life of the unborn.”

Robinson concluded his statement with an appeal to pray for policy change.

“Please join me in prayer for our Supreme Court Justices, and our representatives in Raleigh to do what is right,” he wrote.