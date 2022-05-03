ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas man guilty of murder in pregnant girlfriend's 2018 death

By Knss Staff
 4 days ago

A Kansas man has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2018 killing of his pregnant girlfriend. Johnson County prosecutors say a jury convicted Devonte Dominique Wash, 31, on Monday for the death of Ashley Harlan, 23, of Olathe, and her unborn child.

Wash faces life in prison without parole when he's sentenced on June 24. Police said Harlan was found shot to death at her grandfather's home. She was about 20 weeks pregnant with Wash's child when she died.

Wash called 911 to report that he had found Harlan shot inside the home, but investigators determined through surveillance video near the home and ballistics evidence that Wash was the shooter.

