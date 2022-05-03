ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNSS Radio

Former Wichita car dealership must pay $143K judgement

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ht3AO_0fS7hGYv00

A former car dealership in south Wichita was held responsible for failing to provide car titles in a timely manner for eight customers.

According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, Family First Auto, LLC, which used to be near Broadway and Mt. Vernon, did not provide the title within 60 days of purchase. Instead, Bennett alleged the dealership issued additional 60-day temporary registration permits in violation of Kansas law.

The court found the dealership violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) and ordered Family First Auto to pay a default judgment of $143,379.50.

Two of the impacted consumers were “protected consumers.” The Court found those failures to be deceptive and/or unconscionable under the KCPA.  As part of the ruling the Court ordered Family First to pay over $23,000 in restitution to the consumers, $110,000.00 in civil penalties, and also pay for court costs and fees.

Violations of the KCPA that impact a protected consumer can result in an enhanced civil penalty per violation. K.S.A. 50-677. Protected consumers include the disabled, veterans, members of the military and persons over the age of 60. K.S.A.
50-676.

The District Attorney reminds residents that customers should receive certificates of title within 60 days of vehicle purchase so the buyer can register the vehicle. Failure to provide title within 60 days makes the transaction “fraudulent and void” entitling buyers to a refund.
K.S.A. 8-135(c)(7). Also, dealerships may only issue a buyer one 60-day temporary registration permit following the sale of a vehicle. K.S.A. 8-2409.

Remember, driving without proper registration is against the law.

The default judgment was filed April 26, 2022 and signed by Judge William Woolley.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

DA: Wichita construction company pays up after complaints

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita construction and home remodeling business has paid more than $23,000 after customers complained, according to District Attorney Marc Bennett. The DA said three separate customers filed complaints about Hillson Construction LLC. As a result, the DA’s Consumer Protection Division investigated and alleged that Hillson failed to provide the customers […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#Used Cars#Judgement#Car Buyers#Vehicles#Family First Auto#Llc#Kcpa#Court
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Lightning strike blows up toilet in Oklahoma apartment building

OKMULGEE, Kan. (KWCH) - A few people suffered minor injuries due to lightning strikes in Wichita on Wednesday, but the weather did a number on a toilet in Oklahoma. The Okmulgee Fire Department shared photos with KOTV in Tulsa of a toilet that shattered after being struck by a lightning bolt. The fire department said the lightning struck the roof of an apartment building and traveled inside.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police catch wanted Kan. man due to bicycle riding infraction

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, police initiated a traffic stop with a man later identified as 43-year-old Marcus Murphy who was on a bicycle at the intersection of Adams Street and Lakin Avenue in Great Bend for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy