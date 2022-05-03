ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Congressman Estes reacts to court leak

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIUeZ_0fS7hEnT00

Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kansas) issued the following response to the Supreme Court leak:

"The recent leak from the Supreme Court should alarm all Kansans – it's a shocking attack and intimidation on our nation's justices and an apparent attempt to hijack the Court's decision-making process. In this case, it shows how radical the far left has become on the issue of abortion – calling for taxpayer-funded abortion up until the moment of birth, but it also serves as a reminder that Kansas is and will be a destination for people seeking abortions unless we codify our common sense protections for women and babies. Regardless of the outcome, Susan and I, along with many Kansans throughout the state, continue to be staunch defenders of the most fundamental inalienable right: the right to life."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Estes
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#The Supreme Court#Kansans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KNSS Radio

Kansas lawmakers to debate tax cuts

Kansas lawmakers are ending a spring break with more room to cut taxes and boost state spending than they had even a few weeks ago but not knowing whether they’ll be debating political redistricting again.
KANSAS STATE
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy