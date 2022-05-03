Kansas Congressman Estes reacts to court leak

Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kansas) issued the following response to the Supreme Court leak:

"The recent leak from the Supreme Court should alarm all Kansans – it's a shocking attack and intimidation on our nation's justices and an apparent attempt to hijack the Court's decision-making process. In this case, it shows how radical the far left has become on the issue of abortion – calling for taxpayer-funded abortion up until the moment of birth, but it also serves as a reminder that Kansas is and will be a destination for people seeking abortions unless we codify our common sense protections for women and babies. Regardless of the outcome, Susan and I, along with many Kansans throughout the state, continue to be staunch defenders of the most fundamental inalienable right: the right to life."