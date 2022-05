FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Heavy rain fell all across Northwest Arkansas early Friday morning leading to flooding. The residents of West End Apartments in Fayetteville found themselves waking up to emergency crews banging on doors and telling them to get out. The flooding at the complex resulted in nearly 30 residents being evacuated by emergency crews. One resident says when he jumped out of bed this morning, he and his sister had water up to their knees.

