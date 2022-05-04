ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Star Plays WWE's The Brooklyn Brawler on Latest Young Rock Episode

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Tonight's episode of Young Rock centered around a young Dwayne Johnson making his in-ring debut for the WWF at a 1996 live event in Corpus Christi. The episode is loaded with portrayals of wrestling legends like Triple H, The Undertaker and Mick Foley and culminates in Johnson's first-ever match with Steve...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Hilarious Randy Orton Moment Caught on Camera From Recent WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton has built up a number of hilarious highlights and memes throughout his 20-year career with the WWE and social media has seemingly found the latest one. The April 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a Lumberjack Match involving Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. RK-Bro was among the lumberjacks standing at ringside and, during a spot where McIntyre jumped over the top rope to land on the lumberjacks, Orton was pretending to be knocked out on the entrance ramp.
WWE
ComicBook

Tony Dow, Leave it to Beaver Star and Star Trek Director, Diagnosed With Cancer

Leave it To Beaver star Tony Dow has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. TMZ obtained a statement from the actor and his wife Lauren about his condition. They thanked fans for their prayers and did not specify which kind of cancer it was. People on social media are already chiming in with messages of encouragement. Last August, Dow was admitted to a New York hospital with pneumonia. Back then, people were worried that it was COVID. But, he turned out negative. However the rush of patients suffering from the Delta variant of COVID-19 caused him to have to stay in the emergency room for 24. After that period, a room became available for him.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and the Usos Have Final Clash with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre Ahead of WrestleMania Backlash

WWE SmackDown capped off tonight's action with a face-off between RK-Bro, Drew McIntyre, and The Bloodline ahead of their match at WrestleMania Backlash. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre will face The Usos and Roman Reigns at the big event, and tonight they had one more chance to get some shots in before their Backlash match-up. RK-Bro was out to the ring first, followed by McIntyre, and he had jokes, as he picked up a microphone and started to say Reigns' trademark line "Acknowledge Me", and Riddle started off an acknowledge-fest.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Star Involved In Car Accident, Reportedly Out of Action Six-to-Nine Months

Darius Martin, one-half of the high-flying tag team Top Flight, suffered a torn ACL in February 2021 that resulted in him being out of action for a full year. He finally returned in March to compete in a Casino Battle Royal alongside his brother Dante and compete in three tag matches on AEW Dark before suddenly being absent from TV again. Dante has continued to appear on television, appearing in six and 10-man tag team matches against The Blackpool Combat Club and The Undisputed Elite and was in an excellent Owen Hart Cup qualifying match against Rey Fenix on this week's AEW Dynamite, but there was no mention of his brother.
ACCIDENTS
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Reveals Special Surprise for Black Widow Fans

Marvel's Avengers has revealed a special surprise for Black Widow fans in the form of a"free" skin, with free being in quotations because while technically true, there are some requirements that need to be filled first. Marvel's Avengers is adding a new character soon, but before it does this it's doing what it's almost exclusively been doing as of late, releasing new skins. The latest comes courtesy of Black Widow, but unlike many of the recent skins added to the game, it's not an MCU skin. Rather, it's a comics skin, which are added far less frequently. And unlike most skins added to the game, this one can be had for free, if you have enough shipments. If you don't, you can grind until you do.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Star Wishes Luffy A Happy Birthday: Watch

Netflix is currently in the business of creating live-action anime adaptations, with the streaming service working on recreating the popular Shonen series of One Piece for a new batch of viewers. With creator Eiichiro Oda acting as an executive producer on the project, fans are wondering if the series will be able to capture the magic of the early adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. Now, to celebrate Luffy's birthday, the young actor who is set to play the Straw Hat Captain has released a new video for fans.
COMICS
ComicBook

WWE Reveals New Roleplaying Game in the Works

During today's Financial Earnings Call, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke about the recent successes in the media space, including the reception to WWE 2K22. That wasn't the only game she talked about though, as she also Brought up the mobile space (games like SuperCard and Champions), but then she saved one of the most intriguing reveals for last, revealing that WWE recently signed a new deal in the roleplaying game, and said it will be announced soon. That leaves some room for interpretation, as we're not sure if that means a mobile RPG, a console RPG, or an actual tabletop roleplaying game, but either way, we want to know more.
WWE
ComicBook

More WWE Releases Are Reportedly Coming Soon

WWE released 10 wrestlers from NXT and the Performance Center back on April 29, with the biggest departures being Dakota Kai, Malcolm Bivens and Dexter Lumis. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer noted in the days that followed that more NXT releases like these could be expected throughout the rest of the year as the developmental program is evaluating wrestlers every 90 days to determine whether or not they've improved. Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast then noted on Thursday that more releases would be on the way soon per a source within WWE.
WWE
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard's Season 2 Finale Has a Surprising Connection to The Original Series

Star Trek: Picard's second season has wrapped. Its final episode included a surprising tie to Star Trek: The Original Series. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Picard Season Two finale follow. One of this season's subplots was about Adam Soong, an ancestor of Data's creator Noonien Soong. Adam Soong has been conducting experiments, creating genetically engineered human clones. His rise to power and the success of his work bring about the totalitarian alternate future of the Confederation. However, when Jean-Luc Picard and his crew arrive, the only one of his projects to survive is Kore, his "daughter." But Kore doesn't know about her true origin. Once Q reveals it to her, she becomes angry with her "father." The final episode shows Kore putting an end to her father's experiments for good by permanently deleting all of the data from his work. Soong instead is forced to turn his attention toward a lone physical file left lingering in a drawer: "Project Khan."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Highlights Masters Eight Lineup in New Poster

Pokemon Journeys is highlighting the impressive final roster of the Masters Eight now that the newest episode of the series has officially cemented who the top trainers in the Pokemon world really are! Ash Ketchum has been quickly rising up the ranks of the World Coronation Series ever since he entered the world spanning tournament, and had even gotten to the top of the Ultra Class after not too long. The newest episode of the series then presented him with the opportunity to make it into the final Masters Tournament, and revealed who the top trainers in the World Coronation Series really are.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Young WWE Fan Gets Unforgettable Moment After Jumping Barricade to Take Photo with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes ended up making an appearance on last night's SmackDown after the cameras went off, and he would end up interacting with fans, taking some pictures, and signing some autographs. It turns out there was one young fan who wanted to make sure he got a photo with the WWE Superstar, and so he jumped over the barricade and walked right up to Rhodes and tapped him on the arm. As you can see in the video below (via Brandon Turrisi), Rhodes is pretty surprised to see someone behind him, but it all worked out in the end, and Rhodes was more than happy to jump into a photo.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair Collide in All-Out Brawl on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair kicked off tonight's SmackDown, previewing her match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She said she wouldn't be surprised if Rousey left WWE altogether after she loses at Backlash, and then said goodbye to her with a song. Aliyah was in the ring with Flair and Flair said this was going to be a preview of what will happen at Backlash. Then she said she is going to treat Aliyah like Rousey, and asked her to come here, and then punched her in the face. She hit some clotheslines and then yelled at her "say I quit!"
WWE

