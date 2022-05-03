Report: Kylian Mbappe Wants Liverpool Transfer | PSG Star Wants To Play For Jurgen Klopp

David Moyes says there is “not a chance” West Ham will discipline Declan Rice for accusing referee Jesus Gil Manzano of corruption following the club’s agonising Europa League exit.Hammers captain Rice berated the Spanish official during a foul-mouthed rant in the tunnel after Thursday evening’s semi-final elimination at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.The Premier League club intend to view the referee’s report before commenting on the incident, while UEFA could yet sanction the England midfielder.But manager Moyes – who does not believe Rice’s complaints to be genuine accusations and feels nothing untoward occurred – swiftly dismissed suggestions of internal punishment.“Not...

