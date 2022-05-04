ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

St. Luke's appoints president ahead of new big plans

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Big plans are brewing at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, and on Tuesday the organization announced who will be heading it all. Buffalo City Mission CEO and Executive Director Stuart Harper is leaving the organization to be...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

FeedMore WNY spreads new compost in its garden to nourish soil

DEPEW, N.Y. — People from FeedMore Western New York and Buffalo River Compost were out at FeedMore's community garden on Friday, spreading out some new compost. This week is International Compost Awareness Week, and in recognition of the week, compost is being used to nourish the soil that grows food for people in need.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Buffalo Restaurant Closing?

One of the cool things about Western New York is the different food scenes. Buffalo as a whole is known for its local food, but it’s a different kind of vibe, depending on which part of the Buffalo region you visit. Hamburg has its own food scene. East Aurora...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

You Better Avoid These Two WNY Intersections

There are two intersections in the Hamburg area that are about to get very busy! A new ice cream shop and a new chain restaurant are coming to the Southtowns and will bring plenty of extra traffic to an already busy location. Busiest Intersections In Hamburg. Coming soon to South...
HAMBURG, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Threats Made To Western New York Ice Cream Shop

The local businesses that make up Buffalo and Western New York are a huge part of this community. Buffalonians pride themselves on supporting local restaurants, ice cream shops, bars and breweries. Other than the people and our Bills/Sabres, it's the thing that causes us the most pride. Many of the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Celebrating success in saving USS The Sullivans

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials with the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, City of Buffalo, U.S. Coast Guard, and staff, divers, and salvage experts with Bidco Marine and T & T Salvage are taking a celebratory bow with their success in refloating the 80-year-old USS The Sullivans, which had sunk by the stern after hull leaks developed.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelter#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
2 On Your Side

Food Truck Thursdays returns to downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday marked the first of many Food Truck Thursdays in downtown Buffalo. Mayor Byron Brown joined other city officials for the first day, when 20 food trucks lined up from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. around Niagara Square, serving up lunch. Mayor Brown says that the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter To Drivers at Quaker Crossing Plaza In Orchard Park

Dear drivers at Quaker Crossing Plaza in Orchard Park,. Summer is around the corner, which means that we will be having busier traffic patterns across Western New York. Summertime and the holiday season typically means more traffic on both roads and plazas. Other than The Boulevard plaza in Amherst, there is no busier plaza in the Buffalo area than Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Kensington Expressway To Be Covered In Buffalo

It looks like local, county, state, and federal officials all agree that it's time to try and correct a very bad decision that was made in Buffalo more than 60 years ago. Many people who live in Western New York feel that the creation of the Kensington Expressway that destroyed the Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo was one of the dumbest things that have happened in Buffalo. The original Humboldt Parkway, which was described by its designer Frederick Law Olmsted as the widest and grandest street in Buffalo, was turned into a 6 lane below-grade highway which also destroyed multiple neighborhoods that were populated with untold families and businesses. Construction, which started in 1958, took 13 years to finish and completely changes the landscape of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Roswell Park teams up with Buffalo Fire Department to keep first responders safe

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Everyone knows every time a call goes out at the firehouse, firefighters are putting their lives on the line. What many might not know is that according to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, cancer is the most dangerous threat to a firefighter's health and safety. To address the risk, the cancer center is teaming up with the Buffalo Fire Department (BFD) to develop ongoing initiatives to keep first responders safe.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda to close Monday for railroad crossing repairs

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Drivers need to be aware of some route changes because of an intersection closure in North Tonawanda. On Monday, the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62) at Erie Avenue and Shawnee Road (State Route 425) in the City of North Tonawanda will close at 8 a.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Kentucky Derby brings annual hat fashion show in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Women's Interclub Council held their annual Kentucky Derby Day and Hat Fashion Show on Saturday at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village. Organizers say it's a way to celebrate spring using the Kentucky Derby as their theme. Along with a luncheon, some special guests were honored, and there were also basket raffles.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy