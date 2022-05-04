St. Luke's appoints president ahead of new big plans

It looks like local, county, state, and federal officials all agree that it's time to try and correct a very bad decision that was made in Buffalo more than 60 years ago. Many people who live in Western New York feel that the creation of the Kensington Expressway that destroyed the Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo was one of the dumbest things that have happened in Buffalo. The original Humboldt Parkway, which was described by its designer Frederick Law Olmsted as the widest and grandest street in Buffalo, was turned into a 6 lane below-grade highway which also destroyed multiple neighborhoods that were populated with untold families and businesses. Construction, which started in 1958, took 13 years to finish and completely changes the landscape of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO