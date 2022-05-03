ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Democrats look to make New York national safe haven for abortions

By Zach Williams
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Democrats are aiming to transform the Empire State into a national safe haven for abortions following the leak of a draft decision by the US Supreme Court striking down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. “There’ll be some combination of legislative solutions as well as executive...

nypost.com

