New York City, NY

NYC shootings dipped as April crime surged — but gunplay still nearly twice pre-pandemic levels

By Craig McCarthy
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Apple gun violence fell last month compared to April 2021, although the number of shootings was still nearly double pre-pandemic levels — and overall city crime continues to surge, NYPD data shows. Major crimes were up 34.2% overall, fueled by jumps in felony assaults, robberies, burglaries and...

nypost.com

