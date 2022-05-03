ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Would You Do After Being Ghosted?

By @Djxo313
 3 days ago

Today’s Asking For A Friend we had some help from our special guest Eva Marcille who will be sitting in on The Morning Hustle all week. Shonda gave us a call because a man she was dating suddenly went ghost! She liked him so much that she even penned a letter to him barring all her feelings and you’ll never guess what he had to say about it…

Community Policy