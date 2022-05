PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tanker truck has crashed and slid down a hillside under the Rankin Bridge.The crash happened below the bridge along River Road, near the train tracks.The scene from NewsChopper 2 shows a broken guardrail on the road under the bridge and the tanker truck on its side on the hill between the roadway and the train tracks.The West Mifflin Fire Department said the tanker was hauling tar and the crash caused a small diesel leak. That leak has been contained, but crews are still on scene working to secure the load. A moving train passed by, coming dangerously close to the 53-foot downed tanker just feet away.Workers are out directing traffic as ambulances are on the scene at the bridge. Norfolk Southern and the Allegheny County Hazmat team have been notified. First responders and a fire truck are at the scene.There are significant traffic backups at the bridge. The driver of the tanker was able to get out of the truck and was walking around at the scene, officials at the scene said.Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

4 DAYS AGO