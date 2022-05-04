ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas man arrested for screwdriver stabbing outside grocery store

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HbxX_0fS7cTTF00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested Las Vegas man accused of stabbing another man in the chest with a screwdriver in front of a Smith’s grocery store.

Jose Ramirez was arrested Monday after stabbing the man over a bike and running from the store on 3602 E. Bonanza Road, police said.

According to police, the victim said he was going into the store when Ramirez flipped his bicycle over outside of the store. The victim approached him and grabbed the rear tire to keep him from taking it, and Ramirez let go and stabbed him in the chest with the screwdriver.

Store footage showed a person described as Ramirez running south from the store’s entrance, and witnesses also described a man they identified as Ramirez stabbing the man and fleeing, according to police.

He was later taken into custody at a nearby intersection.

When Ramirez was arrested, officers observed tattoos of horns on his forehead, lettering on his cheeks, and multiple tattoos on his chest and back. According to his arrest report, he responded to officers by saying he was on drugs in Spanish.

Detectives later found the green screwdriver, a flashlight, the bicycle, and blood just outside of the store’s entrance.

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma suffering from a punctured and collapsed lung.

Ramirez faces multiple charges including attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and battery with the intent to commit robbery. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Conservative Constitutionalist
4d ago

These are the types of people which Marxist democrats want to let into our Américan society and let out of prison

PREACHER
3d ago

This guy.may live in Vegas now but I guarantee he’s NOT been in Vegas very long. He’s either an LA gang member transplant or an illegal gang member that crossed BIDENS open boarders. VOTE REPUBLICANS IN NOVEMBER AND STOP THE MADNESS.🙏🇺🇸

Ava Alexander
3d ago

The judge will let him back out if he promises to behave and get therapy

