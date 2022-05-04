Tim Ryan projected to win Democratic Senate primary

Related
Biden shut down Harris in meeting and took GOP senators ‘aback,’ book says
When President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate, he promised his former campaign rival would be one of the most influential voices in the White House.
Marjorie Taylor Greene told Meadows that 'several' GOP lawmakers believed a Trump martial law declaration was the 'only way to save our Republic'
Greene testified on Friday that she didn't recall whether she asked Trump to invoke military rule, despite telling Meadows to relay the idea to Trump.
Poll shows tight New Hampshire Senate race in a must-win contest for Democrats
New polling shows that incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is facing a tight reelection bid despite big-name Republicans such as Gov. Chris Sununu and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte staying out of the race.
Stacey Abrams Chances of Beating Republicans in Georgia, According to Polls
Former President Donald Trump said last year that the Democratic contender "might be better" than incumbent GOP Governor Brian Kemp.
Republican senators introduce bill blocking Biden admin from sending VA resources to 'bear burden' at border
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX): There Is No Difference Between Joe Biden And Beto O’Rourke With Regard To Open Border Policies
Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the breaking news that the body of a missing Texas National Guard soldier has been recovered after trying to save illegal migrants from drowning. Governor Abbott reacted to the news that the body of a missing Texas National...
Marjorie Taylor Greene sent an urgent text to Mark Meadows during the Capitol riot asking him to 'please tell the President to calm people'
Rep. Greene has repeatedly pushed the conspiracy theory that left-wing activists and rogue FBI agents carried out the siege.
Ohio man who painted Trump’s face in front yard wins GOP primary
A Port Clinton man who built a national media profile by splaying President Donald Trump’s iconography across his 19,000 square-foot front yard won a congressional primary Tuesday. J.R. Majewski, an Air Force veteran who says he works in the nuclear industry, will face off against Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur,...
The Future of the Executive Branch is at Stake in the Supreme Court | Opinion
Individual judges may not like the policy choices of the Biden administration, but it is not their job to weigh in on that policy debate.
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Greg Abbott in Texas, According to Polls
Any Democratic candidate would face an uphill battle, as Texas has been led by a Republican governor since 1995.
Republican who refuses to bend the knee to Trump surges in Ohio Senate race
Matt Dolan, who wants the former president to stop pushing “lies about the outcome” of the 2020 election, is showing a late burst of momentum.
Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly called the person who leaked the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade 'foolish' and 'one bad apple'
In a Thursday address to fellow federal judges, Roberts also called the leak "absolutely appalling," according to CNN.
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Ohio Dem Senate candidate Ryan rips Trump's 'J.D. Mandel' comment, says GOP treating race as a 'game'
LORAIN, Ohio – Rep. Tim Ryan Monday accused Republicans of treating Ohio's Senate race as a "game" as he appeared at a rally with union members on the eve of the state's primary elections. "I think J.P. Mandel would be a hell of a candidate to run against," Ryan,...
Rob Portman, other Senate Republicans tried to convince Joe Manchin to leave the Democratic Party, new book says
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Outgoing U.S. Sen. Rob Portman and two other Senate Republicans met with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin last year in an unsuccessful attempt to get the West Virginia Democrat to leave his party, according to a new book. “This Will Not Pass,” written by New York Times reporters...
It's Trump vs. Cruz in Ohio and Pa. Senate races
As the former president makes endorsements directly at odds with the Texas senator, there's plenty of GOP intrigue over how that affects those races — and the futures of the once political rivals.
LIVE RESULTS: Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan will face off for US Senate in Ohio
Vance, the Trump-backed author and venture capitalist, prevailed over a crowded field of Republicans to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman.
As GOP Senate campaign hits new lows, Ohioans are the losers: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Selling your soul to Donald Trump comes with a no-return policy. So Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel and Jane Timken won’t be able to buy theirs back. The former president played them for fools, rewarding their loyalty with a stab-in-the-back endorsement of venture capitalist J.D. Vance in Ohio’s Republican Party primary for Rob Portman’s U.S. Senate seat.
The vast majority of young Americans likely to vote want Biden to act on student debt — but many don't believe their votes make 'a real difference,' Harvard poll finds
Harvard polled Americans under 30 who are likely to vote in the midterms and found 85% of them want some government action on student loan debt.
Brown wins Ohio rematch with progressive activist Turner
Democratic U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown beat former state Sen. Nina Turner for the second time since last summer, easily prevailing Tuesday in an Ohio primary billed nationally as a key showdown between the party’s more mo
