River Edge, NJ

NJ woman arrested on murder charges in baby boy’s death

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

RIVER EDGE, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey woman allegedly murdered a 3-month-old baby boy, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Police arrested Sun Min Grace Yoo Chan, an educational counselor, on charges of murder, aggravated assault and child endangerment, officials said. Her relationship to the child was not specified.

River Edge officers responding to a 911 call found the unresponsive baby on the morning of March 29, prosecutors said. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he died a few days later on April 1.

Investigators determined the New Jersey woman had assaulted the baby on multiple occasions, officials said. She allegedly ultimately caused his death.

Chan was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending her first appearance in court.

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
