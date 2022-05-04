ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County's Providence St. Joseph Hospital receives $53 million donation from anonymous couple

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUrjI_0fS7bn8g00 Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange has received an anonymous donation of $53 million, a record-setting figure for the hospital.

The donation is from an Orange County couple who have requested to remain anonymous.

The hospital says the gift would create an endowment fund to support the greatest needs of Providence St. Joseph Hospital for years to come.

"We're blessed to have such charitable benefactors living in our community," Amy Daugherty, the chief philanthropy officer of Providence St. Joseph Hospital, said in a statement. "These donors should take great pride in knowing that this contribution will touch tens of thousands of lives for the foreseeable future."

The donation is the largest such gift in Southern California history for Providence and the second largest in its history, according to the medical center.

"We hope that this investment in the future of St. Joseph Hospital will be a significant source of inspiration and pride and reinforces the value our community sees in the lifesaving care provided at our hospital each and every day," said Jeremy Zoch, the chief executive of Providence St. Joseph Hospital.

The hospital says the endowment will help generate flexible capital, which will allow the hospital to direct funds to service lines and areas of highest community need.

St. Joseph Hospital is one of 52 hospitals within Providence health system, the third largest not-for-profit health system in the United States.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Orange County 6th grader wins 'Why My Mom Deserves a Diamond' contest

Not many 12-year-olds can say they got their mom a diamond for Mother's Day.However, an Orange County sixth-grader did just that with his poem about his mother."I don't like writing that much," said Rancho Santa Margarita student Jason Ross. "I do love reading but poetry is not my thing. I guess it is now."Ross won the "Why Mom Deserves a Diamond" contest after Sarachman, and encouraged her class to write a poem about their moms."It was amazing but I always think his writing is amazing," said Beth Sarachman, the student's English teacher.The contest became a tradition 30 years ago, as a way for the competition's founder Mike Watson to honor his adoptive mother and the birth mom he never knew. In the three decades, he's given away more than 18 carats of diamonds to kids who have written about their moms. The newest mother to receive a diamond said she's going to keep it close to her heart."I think I'll put it into a necklace," said Ross's mom Valerie Bracken.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Orange County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
HeySoCal

Huntington Hospital gets new identity, changes name and logo

To more accurately reflect the broad scope of the health care services it provides to the community, and to represent its new affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, Huntington Hospital is introducing a new logo and name. The hospital, its physician group, and all of its outpatient programs and locations will now be under the umbrella of Huntington Health, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

COVID-19 hospitalizations, infection rates on the rise in Orange County

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates have jumped, leading one local epidemiologist to predict a new wave of the virus. The county’s COVID-related hospitalizations jumped up from 74 on Monday to 97 as of Thursday, the most recent data available, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, which provides updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Hernandez & Trejo: The OC Board of Supervisors Continue to Fuel Don Barnes’ Deportation Machine

Sheriff Don Barnes’ local deportation machine is alive and well in Orange County, thanks to the complicity of the Board of Supervisors. The Orange County Rapid Response Network has been clear in our stance against ICE transfers. We believe people navigating immigration cases should be able to do so with their families in the community — not behind bars in detention. They should be able to access the support they need through community-based programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy