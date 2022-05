COVENTRY — Sophia Cunningham decided three years ago to go from the diamond to the rough. The Tolland High freshman has been in the swing of things since. “I got into golf because softball didn’t work out too great for me,” Cunningham said with a smile after a recent match at the Eagles’ home course, Twin Hills Country Club. “I did a camp for golf and just fell in love with it there. I enjoyed how good it made me feel when I hit a good shot. I wanted to see how far I could go with it.”

TOLLAND, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO