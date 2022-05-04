ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball subcommittee votes against shot clock

By Andrew Clay
The PIAA appears to be uninterested in adding a shot-clock in 2024, voting against the addition during a basketball subcommittee meeting Tuesday.

District 6 chairman Bill Marshall confirmed the vote which was initially reported on by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

A new NFHS rule will allow shot clocks beginning next season, though the PIAA was seeking a delayed implementation in 2024.

Shot clocks have been a controversial topic in high school basketball for many years. Back in March when the PIAA began looking into adapting the rule change Marshall believed there was interest among the schools.

The subcomittee’s vote against the rule doesn’t entirely put the topic to rest. The PIAA board could overrule the decision when it meets later in May.

