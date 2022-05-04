4th stimulus check 2022 news — Lawmakers propose new $360 stimulus payment amid soaring gas prices — see if eligible

MILLIONS of Americans could benefit from a new bill proposed by lawmakers as prices rise at the pump.

The legislation, called Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax, would see American taxpayers pocket an extra $360 every year.

The money would be sent out as a quarterly tax rebate for single filers making less than $75,000 a year and joint filers making less than $150,000.

The proposed bill seeks to provide relief from high gas prices through new stimulus payments tied to gas prices.

If it were to pass, the bill would impose a new tax on large oil companies that would be tacked on to each barrel of oil based on the increased prices.

Using a $120 per barrel price example, single filers would pocket around $240 every year, while joint filers would see an extra $360 in their bank account annually.

News of the proposal comes as the Democratic Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolfe has called for state legislators to approve his plan to use federal Covid-19 relief money for a stimulus check.

How to track tax refunds

You can check your refund status at the Where’s My Refund page on the IRS website.

However, the IRS only updates tax return statuses once a day during the week.

This update usually happens between midnight and 6am.

It does not update the status more than once a day, so checking more than once throughout the day will not give you a different result.

Stimulus on tax return

The 2021 stimulus checks may affect what people owe after filing their taxes this year.

Many people claimed new credits last year, such as the coronavirus stimulus check and child tax credits.

While taxpayers are not required to pay this money back, it does count as income, and IRS leaders urged people to carefully document all forms of income in one of America’s most confusing tax seasons.

‘Gas stimulus check,’ part four

According to the Newsom administration, a budget surplus of around $45billion is expected, which could go toward helping California residents.

“There’s an urgent need right now with the high costs across the board, not just gas, but all of our daily living costs have increased. People need relief now,” said assembly Republican leader James Gallagher.

‘Gas stimulus check,’ part three

A person’s income won’t hinder them from receiving the rebate. Also, since the rebate is going to individual taxpayers, a married could receive $800.

Typically the Legislature and Governor Gavin Newson agree on the state budget in late June, but assembly member Cottie Petrie-Norris is calling for the money to be sent sooner.

‘Gas stimulus check,’ continued

California lawmakers are calling for a new rebate check that would give taxpayers a $400 tax rebate check to help battle rising costs.

The rebate has yet to be officially decided on, but progress has been made to make it a reality. Every California resident who pays their state income tax would be able to receive the rebate.

‘Gas stimulus check’

The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 was proposed by Representatives Mike Thompson (CA-05), John Larson (CT-01), and Lauren Underwood (IL-14), according to a statement on Thompson’s website.

It would send Americans a monthly energy rebate of $100 for the rest of 2022 on any month when the national average gas prices exceed $4 a gallon.

It would also send them $100 for each dependent.

Social Security claimants’ stimulus check, continued

The group sent a letter to Congress last year, stating the cost-of-living adjustment, combined with inflation, will hit hard for many older Americans who are on a fixed income.

The proposal came after many seniors shared their hardships in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Social Security claimants may get fourth stimulus check

A petition urging Congress to give senior citizens a fourth stimulus check has been gaining popularity.

The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan advocacy group, is calling for a one-time $1,400 stimulus check for Social Security claimants.

Virginia may pause gas tax

Lawmakers in Virginia are split on whether to pause the state’s gas tax which currently stands at $0.26.

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin wants a three-month pause, while Democrats propose sending $50 checks to help drivers, according to Fox5.

House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn told the outlet: “Virginians are hurting, and we need a plan that’s going to help Virginians, and most of the governor’s plan would help out-of-state drivers and also oil companies, so we’re talking out our plan to ensure that we can take action and get money directly to Virginians.”

State Republicans think the amount is just a “drop in the bucket.”

Millions in Pennsylvania might see $2,000 checks

Millions of Americans in Pennsylvania could be in line for a $2,000 payment.

Governor Tom Wolf proposed to use $500million of funding from the American Rescue Plan to provide direct payments to households.

Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the governor’s proposal passes.

“The cost of everything from gas to groceries is rising, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck that can mean painful decisions,” Governor Wolf said.

“Pennsylvanians deserve to be supported and the opportunity to thrive.”

Minnesota residents might see rebate

Couples in Minnesota earning less than $273,470 could get a rebate of $1,000 amid rising gas prices, according to Governor Tim Walz.

The politician has also called for direct $500 checks for adults who make less than $164,400.

Walz told reporters: “It’s quite a few fill-ups that you could get out of $1,000. I think this money in the hands of folks before summer would make a good difference. And it’s fiscally responsible.”

Kansas may eliminate grocery tax

Lawmakers in Kansas are debating whether to eliminate the state’s grocery tax in 2025.

Currently, it stands at 6.5 percent.

The tax would be reduced to four per cent next year, and two per cent in 2024, before being completely phased out in 2025, according to KWCH.

The bill would need to pass both the state’s House and Senate before Governor Laura Kelly would give her final approval.

It’s not clear when the legislation is going to be brought forward.

Hawaii residents may see rebate

Earlier this year, Hawaii Governor David Ige called on legislators to provide residents with a $100 check.

He issued the plea in his final State of the State address.

It’s not yet known if Hawaiians will get the rebate that Ige called for and some lawmakers think the amount should be bigger, Hawaii News Now reported.

Senate President Ron Kouchi said a rebate would go a “long way for people who are living paycheck to paycheck.

New Mexico’s tax rebate

New Mexico residents are set to receive a one-time tax rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples.

To be eligible to receive the payments, residents must meet certain criteria, such as having an income lower than $75,000 for single filers or $150,000 for married couples.

What is a coronavirus stimulus check?

The first round of checks was a part of the $2.2trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in March 2020.

The package was an initial response to the economic impact of COVID-19.

In March 2021, President Joe Biden then signed the $1.9trillion American Rescue Act into law.

The latest round of cash begins to be phased out for individual taxpayers who earn $75,000 a year.

But once you hit the $80,000 annual gross income (AGI) limit, you aren’t eligible for the help at all.

Inform IRS of changes for stimulus check, continued

Unfortunately, resolving a payment issue isn’t as simple as it seems, according to CNET.

The IRS employed 3,500 additional telephone representatives to accept your calls and released two assistance lines with the initial check.

Inform the IRS of changes to get stimulus checks

Any issue with the delivery of stimulus checks, or even a mathematical error, might prevent you from receiving your payment.

If you move, CNET recommends that you be sure the IRS knows your new place as you update your mailing address.

Depending on which tax year the IRS chooses to process your stimulus payment, any discrepancy might result in you receiving only a portion of your payment and having to wait for the remainder.

If you have a dependant in 2020, such as a new baby, but the IRS bases your stimulus check on your 2019 tax return.

How many people have signed the petition?

Over 3million people have signed the Change.org petition.

At 4,500,000 signatures, the petition would become one of the top signed ones on Change.org.

Update to Change.org petition

Bonin recently added an update to her petition as it neared 3million signatures.

“**UPDATE: Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care.”

What the Change.org petition says, part two

Bonin, who owns a restaurant in Denver with her husband, said her heart broke watching the staff having to take meager portions home from the restaurant to make ends meet with limited income.

“Our talented and cherished team, some of whom have been with us since we opened our doors 15 years ago, are now without an income,” Bonin noted on the petition.

“We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy.”

What does the Change.org petition say?

The petition was created by restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin.

It reads, in part, “My name is Stephanie, and I am one of millions of Americans who fear for my financial future because of this coronavirus crisis.”

“I’m calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis.”

“Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers dealing with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or put food on the table.”

Change.org petition

More than 3million people have signed a Change.org petition that calls on lawmakers to pass legislation for recurring $2,000 monthly payments.

21 Democrat senators also previously signed a letter to President Joe Biden in support of recurring stimulus payments.

The letter read: “Almost six in 10 people say the $1,400 payments set to be included in the rescue package will last them less than three months.”

Massachusetts disburses essential worker payments

Massachusetts has started to send out $500 payments under the Essential Employee Premium Pay program.

The state said it mailed the payments to 500,000 residents.

To be eligible, you must have worked during the pandemic in 2020 and earned at least $12,750 that year.

If you haven't received your payment yet, you can call 866-750-9803 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday for an update.

Illinois rebate, continued

In addition to the direct payments, the state's budget also included a one-time rebate for homeowners on their property taxes.

Homeowners can get up to 5 percent of their property tax burden returned, although the rebate is capped at $300.

Illinoisans must file their taxes by October 17 to be eligible for the direct rebate, while non-filers can qualify for the homeowner rebate by filling out a worksheet from the Department of Revenue, according to the State Journal-Register.

Illinois taxpayers to receive up to $400

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the state’s 2023 budget into law in April, and the package included tax rebates for most Illinoisans.

Single taxpayers that made less than $200,000 last year are in line for a $50 rebate, while couples that file jointly and earned $400,000 or less are expected to receive $100.

Eligible families can claim $100 for each dependent, up to three, according to the State Journal-Register.