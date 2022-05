The Wyoming Department of Health is targeting high blood pressure with a new, free program that includes blood pressure self-monitoring, education and other support. The Healthy Heart Ambassador Program will be available at no cost to adults in Wyoming diagnosed with high blood pressure. According to Vital Statistics Services through the Wyoming Department of Health, heart disease was the second leading cause of death in Wyoming last year with more than 1,100 deaths. High blood pressure is one of the major risk factors for developing heart disease.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO