Portland, OR

Portland police chief shuffling resources to address gun violence

 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — At a press conference Tuesday, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell thanked Portland Police Bureau (PPB) staff for their hard work every day, including the task of pushing back against unprecedented levels of gun violence in the Rose City. Since the start of the year, 32...

KGW

Police recover guitars stolen from band during Portland tour stop

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have recovered several guitars that were stolen from San Francisco rock band The Brian Jonestown Massacre during their tour stop in Portland. Frontman Anton Newcombe tweeted on the morning of April 18 that he was on a plane headed to the Rose City when he learned that thousands of dollars worth of the band's gear had been stolen.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Police identify victim of deadly shooting at Southeast Portland apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a man found shot to death in a Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood apartment in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, they found the body of Morgan "Max" Victor, 30, inside of an apartment.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland mayor to propose $3.9M to hire 28 unarmed public safety specialists

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is planning to propose spending $3.9 million to add 28 unarmed public safety specialists to the Portland Police Bureau. That would bring the total to 62, which is more than three times the current number, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Wheeler said the goal is to free up sworn police to handle higher priority calls.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
KGW

Overnight shootings underline Portland's gun violence problem

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's surge in gun violence and homicides shows no signs of abating, a phenomenon underlined by a spate of shootings overnight that left multiple people hurt and several dead. According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), officers responded a little after 12:30 a.m. to the 7200...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Weekend shootings and crashes spotlight PPB's staffing issues

PORTLAND, Ore. — To say the men and women of the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) were busy over the weekend would be an understatement. Over a 13-hour stretch from Friday evening to Saturday morning, officers responded to five shootings and three serious crashes. "Whenever these things are going on,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Arson suspect found dead in rubble of massive Newberg structure fire

NEWBERG, Ore. — A deadly fire that destroyed a 33,000-square-food building in Newberg earlier this month was ruled as arson Thursday, according to Newberg-Dundee police. The person suspected of lighting the fire, 46-year-old Ricardo Cornejo Garcia, died in the flames, police said, adding that he was believed to have been in a mental health crisis, intoxicated or a combination of both when the fire happened.
NEWBERG, OR
KGW

Tigard police investigate double homicide at Embassy Suites hotel

TIGARD, Ore. — The Tigard Police Department is investigating a double homicide at Embassy Suites hotel early Friday morning. On May 6 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon at Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Eliander Lane. Officers searched the building and found two people dead inside. Police have not released their names and have not said how they died.
TIGARD, OR
KGW

KGW

