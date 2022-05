The Franklin County Friends of Legal Services group’s two giant Book Drop-Off Days will be held on Saturday, May 14, and Saturday, May 21, from 9AM to 1PM at the Chambersburg Mall. “Many of us did a lot of reading during the pandemic,” said Joan Norcross, a volunteer with the group. “If you’re ready to recycle those books, or other books that you no longer need, we will be ready to receive them on these two dates.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO