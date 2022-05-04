Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home searching for nurses at job fair

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home is hosting a job fair.

The center is looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nurses aides with a passion for caring for America’s Veterans. hose interested in applying can do so at the job fair on May 18 at the veterans home.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

