BLOG: Harness the energy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, AB - 'We try to delay going onto the ice a few minutes. We're going to get the building whipped into a fever before we get out there.'. Those were the words of former Oilers General Manager and Head Coach Glen Sather, spoken during the 1980s, that were built into...

SAY WHAT: 'THEY'RE FLYING OUT THERE'

The buzz around the rink ahead of Game 2 vs. the Stars. "I think we've played a lot of one-goal games this year. I think the progression would be that you're either down one, up one, or tied - and (you have to) play the same game. It's important. It's something our team has been really good at."
Oilers chase Quick, defeat Kings in Game 3

LOS ANGELES -- Evander Kane had a hat trick for the Edmonton Oilers in an 8-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. Edmonton leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be here on Sunday. "We're...
BLOG: Feel the Kane

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Kane Train has arrived at Station Stanley Cup Playoffs. Of the 14 goals scored by the Edmonton Oilers over their last two victories in their first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Kings, just over a third of them (five) have come off the stick of their incredibly influential mid-season signing. It doesn't look like he has the brakes to stop in the post-season either after riding unhinged offensively through the regular season.
NHL

Kings vs. Oilers: How To Watch (Game 3)

Kings look to hold onto home ice advantage as series shifts back to LA. What you need to know ahead of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports SoCalTBS (Out of Network) Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: SOLD OUT.
BLOG: Esprit de corps

LOS ANGELES, CA - Head Coach Jay Woodcroft used a unique term after Friday's Game 3 when asked about the mood on the Oilers bench in the midst of their 8-2 blowout victory. "I feel a real esprit de corps amongst our group," the bench boss said from Crypto.com Arena. "People that are working hard for each other and it's a fun group to stand behind."
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Kaprizov Leads Way in Huge Game 2 Victory Over Blues

The Minnesota Wild’s offense exploded in Game 2 against the St. Louis Blues. The scoring didn’t start quite as early but when it did, it didn’t stop. The Wild started their scoring spree halfway through the first period and kept it going until the end, by that time they were up 3-0. Going into the second, they had to be careful with the Blues who were the best second-period team in the NHL during the regular season. The Wild added another goal early in the period to extend their lead to 4-0 and fought hard to keep it that way.
NHL

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: How to watch

First-round games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS, regional networks. Here is TV information for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs:. For information about how to stream outside of the United States and Canada, click here. Saturday, May 7. Eastern Conference. Game 3: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals, 1...
FOX Sports

Minnesota brings 2-1 lead into game 4 against St. Louis

LINE: Blues -117, Wild -105 NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 5-1 in the last matchup.
NHL

3 Keys: Predators at Avalanche, Game 2 of Western First Round

Ingram to make first playoff start for Nashville; Cogliano out for Colorado with injury. Connor Ingram will make his first start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Nashville Predators will try to rebound against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday.
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Kings (Game 3)

The Oilers look to take the series lead against the Kings in Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena. The Edmonton Oilers look to take the series lead in Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup against the Los Angels Kings at Crypto.com Arena. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or...
NHL

Puck lands on back of Oettinger's leg, Stars goalie smartly sits on it

Flames defenseman can't believe shot doesn't go in after ringing post. R1, Gm3: Oliver Kylington's shot hits the post and lands on the side of Jake Oettinger's leg pad before Oettinger covers it with his glove. 00:48 •. Calf save and a beauty!. Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger prevented a...
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from dropping Game 3

It was too little, too late for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. After falling behind 3-0, the Bolts pushed hard for a comeback and got the score to 3-2, but couldn't manage to tie the game before allowing two empty-net goals and falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-3.
Video Review: NYR @ PIT -- 1:57 of the First Period

Video review determined Patrik Nemeth causes the net to be displaced off its moorings; Brock Mcginn is credited with a goal in the 1st period. Explanation: Video Review determined that the actions of Patrik Nemeth caused the net to be displaced from its moorings prior to the puck crossing the goal line. Therefore, the Referees awarded Penguins forward Brock McGinn a goal according to Rule 63.7: "In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts."
NHL

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 2 in Colorado

With Game 1 in the rearview, the Nashville Predators are looking to bounce back tonight in Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche. Tuesday's 7-2 loss to begin the Round One series didn't sit well with Nashville, and after a practice on Wednesday and more preparation on Thursday morning, the Preds are ready for the chance to even things up before heading back home for Games 3 and 4.
FOX Sports

Blues and Wild face off with series tied 1-1

LINE: Blues -116, Wild -104; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 6-2 in the last meeting. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with three goals.
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: 'Lot of hockey left' as Panthers fall to Capitals in Game 3

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, defenseman Brandon Montour and forward Jonathan Huberdeau. Unable to execute with the same confident precision that helped them capture the Presidents' Trophy during the regular season, the Panthers endured a 6-1 loss to the Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday to fall behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference First Round.
NHL

Avalanche defeat Predators in Game 3, on verge of sweep

NASHVILLE -- Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche are on the verge of sweeping the Nashville Predators following a 7-3 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. The Avalanche lead the best-of-7 series 3-0. Game 4...
