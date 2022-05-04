Reed City thrower excited with her season

Lizzee Cockrell (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

REED CITY – It’s been a fun track and field season for senior Lizzee Cockrell of Reed City this spring and the Coyote senior is hoping it only gets better in upcoming weeks.

Her best performance so far was a throw of 76 feet, one inch in the discus in early April for a personal record. She’s been among the top throwers for the Coyotes.

“Lizzee had been having a great season,” Reed City coach Brad Smith said. “She has been working double duty with the robotics team and track this spring. Now that she can focus just on track, she is really starting to come around and throw more consistent.”

She’s been a thrower four seasons for the Coyotes. She has continually gotten PRs. Cockrell also makes no secret on what her best event is.

“I’m a discus thrower,” she said. “My goal this season is to beat the school record (106 feet).”

It’s going to take Cockrell 30 more feet to beat the record. She’s confident she can do it.

“Right now, I’m in strength class trying to earn some muscle and trying to do all technique work,” she said.

Cockrell is looking to PR in the shot put.

“The key to being good in the shot put is a lot of upper body strength and technique as well,” she said. “The key in the discus is ab muscles and all technique.”

Cockrell said she prefers the discus “because I like the technique of it so much where you’re spinning around and throwing,” she said. “I got interested in it in high school. My best friend Heather Vansyckle decided to do it. We have six girls throwing this year.”

Cockrell also played volleyball.

“Volleyball is my favorite sport,” she said.