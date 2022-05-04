ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City, MI

Reed City thrower excited with her season

By John Raffel
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecviE_0fS7Zvx000
Lizzee Cockrell (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

“She has been working double duty with the robotics team and track this spring.” Brad Smith

REED CITY – It’s been a fun track and field season for senior Lizzee Cockrell of Reed City this spring and the Coyote senior is hoping it only gets better in upcoming weeks.

Her best performance so far was a throw of 76 feet, one inch in the discus in early April for a personal record. She’s been among the top throwers for the Coyotes.

“Lizzee had been having a great season,” Reed City coach Brad Smith said. “She has been working double duty with the robotics team and track this spring. Now that she can focus just on track, she is really starting to come around and throw more consistent.”

She’s been a thrower four seasons for the Coyotes. She has continually gotten PRs. Cockrell also makes no secret on what her best event is.

“I’m a discus thrower,” she said. “My goal this season is to beat the school record (106 feet).”

It’s going to take Cockrell 30 more feet to beat the record. She’s confident she can do it.

“Right now, I’m in strength class trying to earn some muscle and trying to do all technique work,” she said.

Cockrell is looking to PR in the shot put.

“The key to being good in the shot put is a lot of upper body strength and technique as well,” she said. “The key in the discus is ab muscles and all technique.”

Cockrell said she prefers the discus “because I like the technique of it so much where you’re spinning around and throwing,” she said. “I got interested in it in high school. My best friend Heather Vansyckle decided to do it. We have six girls throwing this year.”

Cockrell also played volleyball.

“Volleyball is my favorite sport,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Pioneer

Evart pitcher expecting another championship season

"He is getting better with every outing." - Josh Johnson EVART - Michael Lodholtz more than any other athlete at Evart High School likes taking on a new challenge. The huge challenge this season for Lodholtz, a junior, and his teammates has been replacing a team that won 29 games last season and took conference, district and regional championships. But with the graduation of All-Staters like Danny Witbeck, the Wildcats have had to fill some huge roles with players such as Lodholtz. "Michael is our most polished pitcher," Evart coach Josh Johnson said. "He...
EVART, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reed City, MI
Reed City, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
The Pioneer

Happy retirement, Bill Scheible

BIG RAPIDS - This weekend marks the end of Bill Scheible's long and unique work career as he is retiring effective on Saturday. But those who have known Bill Scheible since he came to Big Rapids as a Ferris student in the mid 1970s realizes he's only retiring as an agent with State Farm Insurance. He's not retiring from other things and is likely to have even more of an active presence in the area. He came in 1974 to Ferris to play football and became a student-athlete.  He's from the Michigan village of Emmett, population 269....
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Volleyball#Shot Put#Coyotes
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
521
Followers
789
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy