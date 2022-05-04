ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

College athlete deaths by suicide highlight struggles students face

By Stephanie Hudson
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xh7nE_0fS7Ziin00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The recent deaths of three college athletes by suicide, is drawing attention to the struggles these students and young adults in general face.

Three young athletes, all driven and successful in their sports, are now gone.

James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia lost Lauren Bernett last week . The 20-year-old was a key member of the 2021 Women’s College World Series team. The university has canceled the rest of the season as the team asks for privacy to grieve and support each other.

Katie Meyer, captain of the Stanford Women’s Soccer team, died March 1. The 22-year-old’s family wonders if the pressure of school and sports was too much.

“We’re just struggling to know what happened and why it happened, we’re just heartbroken,” Gina Meyer told NBC.

On April 13, University of Wisconsin Cross Country and Track athlete Sarah Shulze died at age 21.

In a statement, the Shulze family said: “Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of everyday life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment.”

As more students and parents now worry about the rising number of suicides among adolescents, Dr. Ryan McQueen, from Riverside Behavioral Health, shared advice with 10 On Your Side.

“It’s a matter of asking and seeing if they’re feeling overwhelmed and if they are it’s time to take a step back,” he said.

McQueen shared warning signs that include mood swings, anger and irritability.

“If a kid is talking about feeling hopeless, helpless, or worthless those are usually pretty big indictors for depression and to let you know somebody needs to seek help,” McQueen said.

Times of change or stress, like final exams and championship games, may put people at higher risk.

“Just outright ask. A lot of people are afraid to ask. If you’re experiencing thoughts of suicide or if you’re experiencing depression or anxiety or feeling stressed, just out right ask,” he said.

That may be just what it takes to save a life.

You can contact Riverside Regional Behavioral Health or the Sarah Michelle Peterson Foundation in Norfolk for help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
Complex

School of 10-Year-Old Black Girl Who Died by Suicide Did Not Intervene Against Bullying, Report Finds

The school of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, a 10-year-old Black student who died by suicide in November, has been found to have done nothing about students bullying her prior. As CNN writes, the new investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District concluded that students and teachers at Foxboro Elementary in Farmington, Utah told Tichenor she needed to bathe. Izzy told her parents she was bullied because of her race and autism. While the findings insist there was no “direct” evidence to indicate she the bullying was racist or ableist, the three-person team admitted there’s a possibility the bullying was motivated by such factors.
FARMINGTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Harrisonburg, VA
College Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
MyArkLaMiss

Southern University mourns the loss of freshman student

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Jaguar Nation is mourning the loss of a Southern University student and cheerleader. Southern University Athletic Department posted on their twitter saying that they were notified of a social media post that informed them about the passing of Arlana Miller on May 4. “May is Mental Health Awareness Month, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#College Athletes#Athletics#James Madison University#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Spun

Sheriff Reveals Likely Cause Of Death For Lauren Bernett

On Tuesday, the sports world learned that Lauren Bernett, a catcher for the James Madison softball team, passed away. The following day, her death was classified as an apparent suicide. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson announced on Wednesday that an investigation into Bernett’s death is ongoing. “The official report...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy