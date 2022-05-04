ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville County, SC

Abbeville voters to consider bond referendum for high school upgrades

By Janie Bohlmann
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTA2y_0fS7Zhq400

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – This month, Abbeville County voters will decide on a ballot referendum that could bring improvements to Abbeville and Dixie High Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Mason Gary said the schools need improvements, and some portions of the buildings were built in the 1950s.

“They are very much showing their age,” said Gary.

On May 17, 2022, voters will be asked to support new cafeterias and academic wings at both schools. If people vote yes, they’ll also consider a ballot question regarding new locker rooms, gyms, and tracks at each school.

“I’m not attacking the whole building, I’m attacking the worst parts of those two buildings, those two high schools,” said Gary.

To make the upgrades, Gary said voters will have to pay for it and approve 25-year bonds to support the projects. Each project comes with a big price tag.

“To have what you need; you’ve got to pay for it. If you want police protection, if you want good infrastructure and roads, if you want good schools, you’ve got to pay for it,” said Gary.

He said the combined total cost is $55.7 million. The district won’t know the interest rate, until it’s approved.

It means taxes will go up and it’s one of the reasons some people say they’re voting “no.”

“Every resident, whether you’re a rental or a business owner or retired, you’re going to be affected by this,” said Lisa Alewine, a parent in the district.

Alewine believes the need for extra space isn’t the same at both high schools.

“I think it creates a wish list at one school and it creates problems and overcrowding at another,” said Alewine.

She said Dixie and its feeder schools are growing and said some middle school classes could eventually consolidate into the high school. She worries the upgrades aren’t a long-term solution to accommodate growth.

“We need to foresee the problems that are going to arise in our other aging schools. We have 9 schools total, and our newest ones are over 20 years old. So, we need to make sure that we’re going to address this and not keep recirculating the problem where we max out our credit,” said Alewine.

Superintendent Gary said the classrooms are all used, but are not at or over capacity at Dixie. He said the new building could add more classrooms to the campus. Superintendent Gary is also hosting community meetings across the district leading up to the election in hopes of answering voters’ questions.

The full ballot question can be viewed below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0y0Z_0fS7Zhq400
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbeville County, SC
Government
County
Abbeville County, SC
City
Abbeville, SC
Abbeville County, SC
Education
WSPA 7News

Man charged with shooting woman, leaving her in ditch

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a shooting that left a woman in a ditch. According to Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Henry Khalik Richardson of Newberry was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies said a woman called around […]
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Infrastructure#Dixie High Schools
WSPA 7News

Prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday. The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed February 14 while being […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSPA 7News

2 thieves captured, 2 wanted in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested two people Thursday and continues to search for two more suspects. According to the police, a few thieves broke into a business at the 100 block of South Tunnel Road early Thursday morning. The suspects left with more than $10,000 in merchandise and attempted to destroy […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies arrest Westminster woman on drug trafficking charge

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westminster woman Saturday on multiple charges including trafficking in methamphetamine. According to the sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Whitney Sloan Peay, of Sunshine Circle, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 8:50 p.m. She was also charged with two counts of possession with […]
WESTMINSTER, SC
WSPA 7News

Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

Authorities in Tennessee say they have located an abandoned vehicle used by a man wanted in Alabama for murder and the jail official who disappeared with him. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter on Friday that a vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White was found in […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSPA 7News

Police: 6 men wanted for theft crimes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help finding six men with open warrants for larceny and other crimes. The crimes were committed in various locations in Asheville over the past few months according to police. The police department said investigators are looking for the following suspects: Alex Andrew Ranney, 29, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy