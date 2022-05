Illinois basketball is trying to reload the roster for the 2022-23 season, and a transfer forward out of Baylor is on the radar. The player is Matthew Mayer, a 6-foot-9 forward who has 126 career appearances and started 33 games for Baylor last season. Illinois is among the teams to contact Mayer via the transfer portal, including Texas Tech, Arkansas, UNC, USC, Memphis and Alabama, per Jeff Goodman with Stadium.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO