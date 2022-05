BOULDER, Colo. — Dr. Warren Hern worked at the first abortion clinic in Colorado in 1973. Nearly 50 years later, at 83 years old, he is still practicing in Boulder. In the 1960s, while he was a medical student in Denver, Hern said, he saw many women who nearly died after an illegal abortion. One time, he said, a woman shot herself in the belly and drove herself to Colorado General Hospital.

