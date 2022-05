BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP — The Big Rapids Township board of trustees took another look at township park use and maintenance during its meeting this week. Following a request to help the Big Rapids Little League pay for work done by them at the Highbanks Park ball field, township treasurer Penny Currie suggested the board start looking at needed repairs and maintenance of the township parks and considering how the township can better maintain them.

