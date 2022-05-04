ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Amber Heard subjected to sexual violence by Johnny Depp, says psychologist

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HRo1_0fS7ZFJq00

Amber Heard endured multiple acts of violence and sexual abuse at the hands of Johnny Depp, a forensic psychologist has said.

Dr Dawn Hughes said that the acts of sexual violence, which she graphically detailed to the court, were often a result of the actor’s “drug fuelled rage”.

Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXAYN_0fS7ZFJq00
Dr Dawn Hughes said that the acts of sexual violence, which she graphically detailed to the court, were often a result of the actor’s ‘drug fuelled rage’ (Jim Watson/AP) (AP)

The actor has denied all accusations of abuse against his former partner.

Dr Hughes, an expert on interpersonal violence and traumatic stress, said multiple incidents had occurred in which Mr Depp had “penetrated” Ms Heard in “moments of dominance”.

The court heard that Dr Hughes had interviewed Ms Heard multiple times for a total of 29 hours, in which the Aquaman star had reported multiple incidents of violence to her.

“There was a number of incidents of sexual violence reported in this relationship,” she said.

“These are documented early on…where when Mr Depp was drunk or high he threw her on the bed, ripped off her nightgown and tried to have sex with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qzOm_0fS7ZFJq00
Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post (Jim Watson/AP) (AP)

“There were times when he forced her to give him oral sex when he was angry, these weren’t in loving moments they were angry moments, moments of dominance, moments of him trying to get control over her.”

Dr Hughes then described multiple instances of sexual violence to the court, including one where the actor had performed a “cavity search” of Ms Heard in an attempt to look for drugs.

“These incidents often happened in a drug-fuelled rage,” she said.

Dr Hughes said an incident in Australia in March 2015 was “one of the most severe instances of sexual violence that Ms Heard had to endure”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWcDR_0fS7ZFJq00
Ms Heard looked visibly distressed in the courtroom as the incidents were described (Jim Watson/AP) (AP)

“When he was beating her and choking her and telling her ‘I’m going to fucking kill you…I hate you’…when he grabbed a bottle that was on the bar and penetrated her with that bottle,” she said.

She added that Ms Heard had later reported to her that she had gone “outside of her body” during the incident and thought “I hope it’s not the broken bottle”.

Ms Heard looked visibly distressed in the courtroom as the incidents were described.

Dr Hughes’ testimony contradicts previous testimony from Shannon Curry, a forensic psychologist hired by Mr Depp, who said Ms Heard had not shown signs of PTSD and had displayed signs of two personality disorders.

Dr Hughes also disputed that Ms Heard suffered from personality disorders.

She is the first witness to be brought by Ms Heard’s legal team, after Mr Depp’s lawyers rested their case earlier on Tuesday.

Ms Heard’s team applied to have the case dropped, but the motion was denied by judge Penney Azcarate, who said the standard for dismissing a case at this point in the trial was extremely high.

Ms Heard is also expected to take the stand in the trial, which is taking place at the Fairfax County District Courthouse in Virginia, and is expected to last a total of seven weeks.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Amber Heard’s Ex-Assistant Torches Her Former Boss, Claims She Saw Apparent ‘Strategy Meeting’ Over Johnny Depp Abuse Claims

Amber Heard’s former executive assistant showed little love for her old boss in a scathing deposition played for a jury during her ongoing defamation trial over her abuse allegations against Johnny Depp. Curt and abrasive during her questioning, ex-assistant Kate James groused about the conditions of her employment. She...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Amber Heard fights back tears as court is shown video of Johnny Depp ‘assaulting cabinets’

Amber Heard fought back tears as a court was shown video she secretly filmed of Johnny Depp “assaulting cabinets” during an argument.Ms Heard appeared emotional as she watched the footage of Mr Depp smashing up a kitchen at his home in West Hollywood, California, while the former couple were married.As the video was played in the Virginia courtroom, where the couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial is being contested, Ms Heard closed her eyes and looked down.It was played as Mr Depp was questioned under cross-examination by Ms Heard’s lawyer at the end of the trial’s second week.In the video,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp’s Case Against Amber Heard Suffers Blow After Key Witness Is Dismissed

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drama continues. Following the 2020 verdict that saw Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater” being dismissed, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is back in court, this time because he’s suing Heard for defamation (which prompted her to countersue for $100 million). Unfortunately for Depp, his case has suffered a major blow due to the dismissal of a key witness.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Baby Oonagh Paige Heard

The ‘Aquaman’ actress is the proud mama of one adorable baby girl. Find out all about Oonagh Paige here!. Amber Heard is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, as she keeps busy lighting up the screen as a superhero in the Aquaman franchise or gaining Oscar buzz for her dramatic turn in The Danish Girl. The 35-year-old Texas native first found fame for her horror indie flick All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, before firing on all cylinders with her work in Machete Kills and The Rum Diaries. Up next for the star is a leading role in the thriller Run Way with Me.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sexual Violence#Violent Crime#The Washington Post
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Bodyguard Testifies That ‘I Could Hear Amber Screaming’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Malcolm Connolly testified that he could hear many arguments between the 58-year-old actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship, as he answered questions in the defamation trial on Thursday April 28. Malcolm said that he could see the 36-year-old actress’s demeanor change very quickly during their relationship. “I could see Amber wanted to wear the pants in the relationship,” he said. “If something wasn’t quite right, Amber could get a bit frosty at the drop of a hat.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Island Manager Testifies Actor Was Passed Out Drunk In Front Of His Upset Kids

Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against Amber Heard continues with one of his manager’s testimony after he finished his own testimony on Monday. Tara Roberts, who is the manager of the 58-year-old actor’s private island in the Bahamas, appeared via video to the courtroom in Virginia on Tuesday, and during a cross examination by Amber’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, she claimed she once saw Johnny passed out drunk in front of his kids, Lily-Rose and Jack. The incident seemed to have taken place in the summer of 2013, when Johnny and his family were taking one last trip on his yacht, the the Vajoliroja, before he sold it to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer testifies that Amber Heard yelled ‘how dare you talk to me’

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer Keenan Wyatt has testified during the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard that she became “abruptly loud” when he told her that Mr Depp cared for her. According to Mr Wyatt, Ms Heard yelled “how dare you talk to me” after he tried to speak to her during a private flight. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy