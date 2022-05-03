ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tim Ryan wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio primary election.

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Ryan wins Democratic nomination...

wtop.com

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
WTOP

DC mayoral candidates debate over Commanders, police

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and her Democratic rivals faced each other in a debate hosted by WAMU Wednesday, ahead of the District primary election next month. Bowser and D.C. Council member Trayon White said they supported a plan to lure the Washington Commanders to the District and build the team a new stadium that would be located at the RFK Stadium site.
WASHINGTON, DC

