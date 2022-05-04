Homicide investigation launches as housekeeper finds Kennewick resident dead in home

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was located by a housekeeper who visited the residence on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jason Kiel of the Kennewick Police Department, the housekeeper arrived at a residence on the 400-block of S Buchanon St around 2:15 p.m. on May 3, 2022. Upon arrival, the housekeeper located the body and notified local law enforcement.

Based on preliminary evidence, authorities have reason to believe that the man did not die from natural causes. Therefore, the Kennewick Police Department has launched a homicide investigation to uncover further details about this situation.

The victim has not been publically identified as law enforcement works to notify the man’s family members of this incident.

Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department are at the scene of the incident with a team from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab en route to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are publically revealed.

