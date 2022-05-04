Horry-Georgetown Technical College offering free tuition

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — As new and returning Horry-Georgetown Technical College students register for fall and summer classes, there’s one cost they won’t have to worry about — tuition.

The free-tuition offer for all current, returning or new students includes all degree, certificate, and diploma programs. Students must be enrolled in at least three credit hours.

Mariah Weyd, a digital arts student at HGTC said she’ll be taking advantage of the offer.

“I am very excited,” Weyd said. “I am just going to sign up for as many classes as I can right now, while tuition is free. It’s definitely going to help pay off in the future with my degree.”

All new and returning students have to do is submit an admission application, complete their FAFSA and schedule an appointment with their academic advisor. Current students only have to complete their class schedule and meet with their advisors.

Weyd said she currently has to work two jobs to help pay for school. She said this free tuition is going to help her complete her degree sooner.

“I actually had a lot of student loans taken out, and I’m not able to pay everything off currently and I wasn’t able to get all of the classes I want because of that,” Weyd said.

All state and federal grants and scholarships, such as the LIFE Scholarship and Pell Grant, will be disbursed in the student accounts first. Any remaining tuition and fees will be covered by the college.

“It’s for all modalities, so when we say modalities, classes in-person, classes online or classes in the hybrid format,” Nicole Hyman, HGTC’s public-relations director, said. So that’s a combination of the two. So part-time in the classroom and part-time online. So we try to make it as convenient as possible.”

Personal interest programs such as photography and sewing are not included in this offer.

Here is a list of FAFSA and college registration deadlines:

FAFSA Deadlines:

To qualify for free tuition, students need only to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Summer semester students must complete the 2021-2022 FAFSA and all registration requirements. (must be completed by June 30, 2022)

Fall semester students must complete the 2022-2023 FAFSA and all registration requirements. (must be completed by June 30, 2023)

Summer semester enrollment deadlines:

Summer and Fall Registration is ongoing –

Summer Classes/Classes Begin

May 11 (Maymester)

May 16 (Full Summer/Fast Forward 1)

June 20 (Fast Forward II)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.