Silver Alert declared for Linton woman
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Linton woman who police believe to be in extreme danger.
50-year-old Kendra Odle is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. Odle has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt.
According to the Linton Police Department Odle was last seen on April 23, 2022, at 12:30 a.m. in Linton, Indiana.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kendra Odle is asked to call Linton Police at (812) 847-4411.
