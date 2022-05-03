ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnam Just Opened The World’s Longest Glass-Bottomed Bridge In A Stunning Mountain Park

By Marco Margaritoff
allthatsinteresting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in the Moc Chau Island park in the northwestern province of Son La, the Back Long pedestrian bridge spans over 2,000 feet above a 490-foot-deep gorge. Two long years after closing its borders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam ended its travel restrictions and reopened to visitors in...

allthatsinteresting.com

