Bridgeport, CT

BHS Softball Team Begins Postseason Play with 4-1 Victory Against Buckhannon-Upshur

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bridgeport High School softball team opened up postseason play with a 4-1 win on the road against Buckhannon-Upshur in a Class AAA Region I, Section...

WTRF- 7News

John Marshall Wins Softball Sectional Opener

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall won their opener of the AAA region one section one tournament with an 8-1 win over Brooke. Ryleigh Morgan got the win in the circle and had a two-run double and two-run home run. The Monarchs will face Morgantown next, the Mohigans defeated Wheeling Park 8-7 Wednesday night. […]
GLEN DALE, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Tennis Teams Ready for Regional Tournament at John Marshall

Three of the four singles players for the Bridgeport High School boys tennis team will be the No. 1 seed in their bracket at the Class AAA Region I tennis tournament at John Marshall High School. The two-day event will take place on Thursday and Friday with spots in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Yardbarker

Breakdown of the 2022-23 WVU Hoops Roster

LEFT VIA Transfer Portal - Sean McNeil (Ohio State), Jalen Bridges (Baylor), Isaiah Cottrell (UNLV), Seny N'diaye (SC Upstate) The odds were very slim that Sean McNeil would return to West Virginia for one more season. The feeling was that he would test the NBA Draft waters and if he went undrafted, he would look to play somewhere overseas. Instead, he entered the portal and landed at Ohio State. He was without a doubt the Mountaineers' best three-point shooter but really struggled to create his own shot and it became a big problem as the season grew older.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Prominent College Athletic Director Fired On Wednesday

Athletic director Darron Boatright is out at Wichita State. In a Wednesday release, the school announced Boatright's firing amid growing concerns about the school's inability to compete in the age of NIL. Per university president Rick Muma:. Earlier today, I informed Director of Athletics Darron Boatright, who has served the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lootpress

Softball Sectionals: Wyoming East capitalizes on errors to defend sectional crown

New Richmond – The core of Wyoming East’s softball team is used to playing in big games. Seniors Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton have reached the sectional championship in all three of their seasons (Covid eliminated the 2020 season). Kayley Bane, Maddie Clark and Alivia Monroe played for a basketball state championship two months ago with the former two winning one in 2021.
NEW RICHMOND, WV
WDTV

Clay-Battelle’s Kyndra Stewart signs with Davis & Elkins Acro & Tumbling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle’s Kyndra Stewart has signed to continue her education and athletic career on the collegiate stage. The Cee Bee will head south to Davis & Elkins College to join their Acro & Tumbling team this fall. Stewart received scholarships for both her academic and athletic...
ELKINS, WV
WSAZ

Knights win MSAC baseball title

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a game that took over two days to play because of weather, Cabell Midland won the MSAC baseball title over Hurricane Thursday night. The final score was 7-3 with four of the Knights runs coming in the top of the sixth inning. From Ohio high school baseball, Fairland hosted Wayne from WV while the Lincoln County softball team stayed in the sectional winners bracket as they held off Spring Valley 1-0. Here are the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Sports.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY

Jasir Cox makes it official with WVU football

2021 (Sr.) – North Dakota State. Named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team. Started 14 games at linebacker, helping the Bison win the 2021 NCAA FCS National Championship. Missed the NCAA second round playoff game due to illness. Finished the year as NDSU’s third-leading tackler with 58 tackles, three...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAP

Scoreboard: May 4, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - CLASS AAA REGION IV TENNIS DAY 1. Doubles: Lakyn Campbell & Sofia Olson - Parkersburg. Doubles: Austin Bosgraf & Gavin Bosgraf - Williamstown. Doubles: Rainer Holl & Tyler Fenton - Williamstown. Doubles: Brandon Gray & Gavin Hill - Williamstown. Doubles: Taylor Isaly & Audrey Fenton -...
PARKERSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Soccer Standout Ally Bender Signs With Concord

Bridgeport High School standout soccer player Ally Bender finalized her plans for continuing her career at the next level on Thursday, signing her National Letter-of-Intent with Concord University. The signing ceremony took place in the BHS library in front of a crowd of family, friends, teammates and coaches. “It is...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Indians Take Down Eagles, 7-4

The Class AAA defending state champion Bridgeport High School baseball team defeated Robert C. Byrd, 7-4, on Tuesday to improve to 24-4. Chris Harbert, Trent Haines and Phil Reed all homered for the Indians, while Ben McDougal picked up the win, throwing six strong innings with seven strikeouts. Cam Cole recorded the save.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Central, Tug have hands full in tough baseball sectionals

The road to Charleston and the state baseball tournament begins next week for all teams across the Mountain State. Tug Valley and Mingo Central will certainly have their hands full in their respective sectional tournaments. Mingo Central's five-team Class AA sectional is headed by defending state champion Logan (17-6), ranked...
LOGAN, WV

Community Policy