ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

UPDATE: Bee incident near La Cañada, River victims recovering

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0drg_0fS7Ufkj00

Fir crews responded to a bee incident Monday night where eight were stung and two people went to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

For Tyrell Rush and his family, it was a regular Monday evening when the swarm of bees erupted from underneath their shed near their carport. The swarm overwhelmed their friend's car with their baby strapped inside the carseat.

"My mom was just hanging out some laundry and all of a sudden we heard 'Help, help call 911'," he said. "There was a baby in the car so we run to the car and the baby was just covered in bees."

Rush said he and his cousin ran into the swarm to rescue the baby.

"We tried to get the bees off as quick as we could and tried picking out the stingers," he said.

While 911 was being called, Rush and his cousin brought the baby inside so they could escape the bees. He said he doesn't know what disturbed the bees enough to swarm the car.

"We’ve tried to get rid of it but over the years it just kept coming back,” he said.

Rush said everyone is recovering so far.

"I heard the baby is pulling through and my cousin and I got minor stings but we’re alright,” he said.

Northwest Fire, Tucson Fire and Golder Ranch Fire District responded to the scene and put Class A foam over the bees. Assistant Fire Chief for Northwest Fire Scott Hamblen said

“We got the foam into the water lines that we use to put out fires," he said. "It’s this combination of water and foam that is effective in suppressing the bees."

He said during this time of the year, it's normal for people to see one or two bees. But a swarm of bees that attacks eight people is rare, he said. He encourages everyone that encounters a few bees should walk away slowly. If there is a swarm of bees, Hamblen said people should run in a straight line to a vehicle or home.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 2

Related
12 News

Woman found dead in Phoenix, police investigate scene

PHOENIX — A woman was found dead Friday morning in Phoenix after reports of a possible pedestrian crash. Around 5 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a possible crash near Grand and Missouri avenues. Once on scene, officers reportedly found the body of a dead woman. Detectives are...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man’s remains found before couple sentenced for his death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remains of a man who has been missing since 2019 were recovered several months before a married couple were sentenced on charges related to his homicide. Tucson police announced they had found the body of 72-year-old Tucson resident and military veteran Frank Bligh...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
KTAR.com

Shooting victim found dead in driveway outside Phoenix home

PHOENIX – Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting victim was found dead in a Phoenix driveway on Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The man was on the ground in front of a home near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in the Maryvale neighborhood when officers responded to the scene at 12:40 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Hospital#Accident#Northwest Fire#Tucson Fire And
ABC 15 News

Arizona man accused of dressing as a wedding guest, stealing money from newlyweds

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police have arrested a man accused of posing as a wedding guest and stealing thousands of dollars from newlyweds. One incident took place on April 15, 2022, when a man entered a local wedding venue and stole a wedding card box containing up to $6,000. The man had reportedly dressed as a guest and took off with the box.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOLD-TV

Missing dog found six years later

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you lose something, at what point to do you consider it gone for good? One local family found out recently why you should never give up. Back in 2016 Encinas got Alaska, a two month old Shitzu, for her daughter. But they only had her for two months before she got out through that open door.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Valley mom gunned down while standing in line for food with son

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help locating a person who shot and killed a 32-year-old woman in Phoenix Wednesday night. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the area of 7th Avenue and Pima Road about a person shot at around 8 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found Martha A. Alejo suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mother killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting

PHOENIX — Police say a bystander was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night, near 7th Avenue and Pima Road. The bystander, identified as 32-year-old Martha Adrianna Alejo, was standing in line waiting for food with her pre-teen son when a car stopped and started shooting at people in the line, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy