J.D. Vance thanks Trump and says the 'America First agenda' is alive and well after WINNING Ohio GOP Senate primary: Democratic Senate hopeful Tim Ryan and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also score victories

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Ohio Republican Senate hopeful J.D. Vance, author of the best-selling book Hillbilly Elegy, won his primary Tuesday night, after getting endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press called Vance's race at 9:35 p.m., after he comfortably pulled away from rivals including former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

With more than 95 per cent of the vote reporing, Vance was winning 32.2 per cent to Mandel's 23.9 per cent and Dolan's 23.3 per cent.

Vance did particularly well in rural Ohio.

The Ohio Republican Senate primary is the first to offer a glance at the former president's hold over the Republican Party going into the 2022 midterms.

Trump endorsed Vance last month - despite Vance making anti-Trump comments in the past - arguing he was in the best position to keep the retiring Sen. Rob Portman's seat in Republican hands.

'I have absolutely gotta thank the 45th, the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, ladies and gentleman,' Vance said onstage at his Cincinnati, Ohio headquarters Tuesday night.

'Thanks to the president for everything, for endorsing me,' he continued. 'I've gotta say, a lot of the fake news media out there, and there's some good ones in the back there, there's some bad ones too, let's be honest - but they wanted to write a story that this campaign would be the death of Donald Trump's America First agenda.'

'Ladies and gentleman, it's not the death of the America First agenda,' Vance added to cheers and applause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZqq5_0fS7Ues000
Ohio Republican Senate hopeful J.D. Vance, author of the best-selling book Hillbilly Elegy, won his primary Tuesday night, after getting endorsed by former President Donald Trump
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyaAo_0fS7Ues000
 J.D. Vance thanked former President Donald Trump during a victory speech at his Cincinnati headquarters Tuesday night after winning the Ohio Senate GOP primary 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQfCz_0fS7Ues000
J.D. Vance (left) and his wife Usha Vance (right) greet supporters after he won Tuesday night's Ohio Senate GOP primary 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GITod_0fS7Ues000
Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance (left) shakes the hand of former President Donald Trump (right) during a Save America rally late last month after Trump gave Vance his endorsement 
Donald Trump Jr. boasted that the 'GOP is now the MAGA party!' after his father's chosen candidate, Ohio Republican Senate hopeful J.D. Vance, won his primary Tuesday night 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cPtk_0fS7Ues000
Early returns showed J.D. Vance neck-and-neck with state Sen. Matt Dolan (pictured), whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team. In September when Dolan announced his Senate bid, Trump said he wouldn't endorse the senator over the Guardians' name change 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgvqN_0fS7Ues000
Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance (center), who is running for U.S. Senate as a Republican, stands alongside Reps. Matt Gaetz (left) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (right) at an event Saturday. He was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last month 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGVhP_0fS7Ues000
Former state Treasurer Josh Mandel (left) was in third place in the Republican Ohio Senate primary just after polls closed. He leapfrogged Dolan, but couldn't keep up with Vance. While Trump endorsed Vance, he received the endorsement of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (right)

CNN reported that Trump called Vance to congratulate him shortly after the race was called Tuesday night.

'The GOP is now the MAGA party! America First!' tweeted the former first son, Donald Trump Jr.

The former President Trump had vowed to never support Dolan citing the Guardians' name change.

'Anybody that changes the name of the once storied Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians should not be running for the United States Senate representing the Great People of Ohio,' Trump said back in September, when Dolan entered the race.

Other prominent Republicans had endorsed Mandel's campaign including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, but Trump opted to choose the best-selling author whose book inspired the 2020 Glenn Close film.

Both Dolan and Mandel announced they planned to support Vance late Tuesday night.

'JD Vance and I have debated our differences, and in this hard fought campaign he was successful. Just as I will never quit fighting for Ohio, I now pledge to unite our party and endorse JD Vance to be our next U.S. Senator,' Dolan tweeted.

Mandel said he had called Vance to concede and congratulate him.

'I look forward to voting for him in November,' Mandel said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePZch_0fS7Ues000
Ohio Republican Senate hopeful Josh Mandel speaks after the race was called for his rival J.D. Vance on Tuesday night. 'I look forward to voting for him in November,' Mandel told supporters 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRslt_0fS7Ues000
GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan addresses supporters as he concedes the Senate primary to J.D. Vance Tuesday night in Independence, Ohio 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255kAD_0fS7Ues000
Rep. Tim Ryan, who won the Ohio Senate Democratic primary Tuesday night, told supporters to bring Republicans and independents to his events during his victory speech in Columbus 

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan easily won his Ohio Senate Democratic primary, earning nearly 70 per cent of the vote just minutes after polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

The race was called for Ryan by 8 p.m.

Ryan was running against Democrats Morgan Harper and Traci Johnson.

He's hoping to flip a seat occupied by Portman, a moderate Republican.

While a Democrat, Sen. Sherrod Brown, holds Ohio's other Senate seat, the state went for Trump in the past two elections.

During his Tuesday night victory speech, Ryan said he planned to legislate for all Ohioans.

'I'm not here to get in a fight. I'm not gonna win on election day and try to punish 50 per cent of the people that are living in this state or in this country,' the Ohio Democrat said to supporters in Columbus.

'I want you to bring Republicans to our events. I want you to bring independents to our events,' he also told the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6rj7_0fS7Ues000
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, campaigning for the U.S. Senate, greets supporters during a rally Monday in advance of Ohio's primary. The Ohio Senate Democratic primary was called for Ryan by 8 p.m. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHcqh_0fS7Ues000
Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan tweeted after easily winning the state's Democratic primary Tuesday night 

Around 8:15 p.m., the Republican gubernatorial primary was called for the state's incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine, who was facing opposition from his political right.

With 15 per cent reported, the race was called, with DeWine capturing 56.9 per cent of the vote, followed by Jim Renacci with 25.6 per cent and Joe Blystone with 15.4.

Two well-known Democratic mayors - Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, and John Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati - are vying for the opportunity to go up against DeWine on the fall ballot.

The race was called for Whaley at 8:49 p.m., as she was besting Cranley two-to-one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayadN_0fS7Ues000
Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine easily won his Republican primary Tuesday night. He'll run against Democrat Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081HPv_0fS7Ues000
Democratic Ohio gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley hugs a supporter before delivering a victory speech Tuesday night after winning her primary 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DODJa_0fS7Ues000
Dayton, Ohio's former Mayor Nan Whaley won her primary race to be the Democratic candidate for Ohio governor in the fall 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02afUt_0fS7Ues000
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Cheryl Stephens talks to a supporter Tuesday night at watch party in support of her candidacy and that of Nan Whaley's, who won her primary 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Amrpg_0fS7Ues000
Former President Donald Trump's (right) ex-aide Max Miller (left) is running for U.S. House in Ohio against three Republican primary opponents 

In primaries for the House of Representatives, the Trump-backed Max Miller won his primary over several GOP hopefuls. The race was called by 9:18 p.m.

Trump endorsed Miller last summer when it looked like he would be challenging Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted in favor of the ex-president's second impeachment.

Since that time, Gonzalez has announced his retirement and Miller switched to a different Congressional district, due to the redistricting process.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Shontel Brown had an early and large lead over Nina Turner, a prominent figure on Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

Brown is also a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, however that didn't mean she got all the so-called 'squad' members' support, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsing Turner Monday night.

The AP called the race for Brown at 10:22 p.m.

Voters in Indiana also went to the polls Tuesday, but the major races were uncontested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tz8uO_0fS7Ues000
Rep. Shontel Brown celebrates winning her primary over Nina Turner, a well-known progressive linked to Sen. Bernie Sanders' two campaigns for president 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S47pG_0fS7Ues000
Nina Turner, a fixture on Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, was losing to incumbent Democratic Rep. Shontel Brown in Tuesday night's Ohio primary 

Comments / 7

