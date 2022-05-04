ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Record number of Americans quit their jobs in March

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCJST_0fS7UZPF00
Tweet

A record-setting 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March, according to data released Tuesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data also showed 11.5 million jobs available, indicating a continued advantage for workers as companies and industries across the country – from airlines to teachers- struggle with staffing shortages.

Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, went so far as to call the current market “the greatest job seekers’ market of all time” in a tweet.

“As employers require workers to return to offices, quits are ticking upwards. A major reason for quitting is to find a remote opportunity,” Pollack added.

The report comes as the working world has begun a return to some semblance of normalcy after years of working through the COVID-19 pandemic. But the American workforce still seems to overwhelmingly prefer working at home.

A study from Pew Research Center earlier this year showed that 61 percent of people who have a workplace outside of their home said they are choosing not to go in, and 76 percent attributed that decision to simply their preference to work from home all or most of the time.

But the return to the office comes with other changes as employers begin to revert back to some pre-pandemic policies. Amazon, for example, recently did away with its paid leave for COVID-19 infections, though employees could use their sick days to isolate if needed.

At the start of the pandemic, the company initially offered up to two weeks of paid time off for any employee who had COVID-19 and needed to quarantine.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Pew Research Center#Paid Time Off#Paid Leave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: Here’s every single state sending stimulus money in 2022

We’ve made the point on a number of occasions now that when and whether anyone gets a new stimulus check is largely a function of luck. And, correspondingly, that person’s luck is a function of geography — more specifically, where they happen to live. Whereas the federal stimulus checks, including 2021’s six monthly child tax credit payments, were broad-based and sent out to tens of millions of Americans, those are a thing of the past from the federal government now.
INCOME TAX
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are offering a gas stimulus payment?

Gas prices have surpassed $4 on average for the country, but some states have seen an even larger increase. These states are offering stimulus payments or tax breaks. Some states are offering their residents stimulus payments to help offset the expensive increase. The war between Russia and Ukraine has only...
TRAFFIC
BGR.com

Stimulus checks 2022: Deadline to apply for monthly $1,000 payments is next week

As we’ve pointed out on numerous occasions now, the federal government has more or less gotten out of the stimulus check game. Whereas it sent out tens of billions of dollars worth of them last year, now states and cities are stepping up to offer their own versions this year. That’s sometimes done via straight-up stimulus checks. But they can also take the form of guaranteed income payments. As well as gas rebates, even, in light of the high prices at the pump these days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
The Hill

The Hill

554K+
Followers
67K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy