Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth Girl’s and Boy’s Tennis Defeats Belfast

By Chris Popper
 4 days ago
The Ellsworth Girl's and Boy's Tennis Teams defeated Belfast on Tuesday, May 3rd at Ellsworth High School. The Girls won 5-0 while the Boys won 4-1. Here are...

Ellsworth Softball Holds Off Hermon 6-4

The Ellsworth Softball Team remained unbeaten on the season, defeating the Hermon Hawks 6-4 on Thursday, May 5th in Hermon. Ellsworth led 3-1 going into the 7th inning when both Ellsworth and Hermon scored 3 runs each. Tyler Hellum picked up the win in the circle for the Eagles. She...
ELLSWORTH, ME
MDI Softball Tops Brewer 12-0 in 5 Innings [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans Softball Team batted around in the 3rd inning scoring 5 runs and again in the 5th inning scoring 7 runs in beating the Brewer Witches 12-0 in a 5-inning (10-run ruled) game in Brewer on Saturday, May 7th. Addy Boyce was dominant in the circle for MDI...
BREWER, ME
Former Trojan Micah Hallett Named Salutatorian at Husson University

Congratulations to the Class of 2022 who will be graduating from College or University in the next couple of weeks. Let's face it, the Class of 2022 have endured trials and tribulations unlike most, thanks to COVID. They weren't able to enjoy the "normal" college/university experience because of all the restrictions. But they have powered through!
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth Shuts Out Hermon 10-0 in 5 Innings

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the Hermon Hawks 10-0 in 5 innings (10-run rule) on Thursday, May 5th in Hermon. Ellsworth's David Baugh hit a 2-run homer in the top of the 4th inning. Craig Burnett was on the mound for Ellsworth. He threw a complete game, limiting the Hawks to...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Brewer, ME
