Ellsworth Girl’s and Boy’s Tennis Defeats Belfast
The Ellsworth Girl's and Boy's Tennis Teams defeated Belfast on Tuesday, May 3rd at Ellsworth High School. The Girls won 5-0 while the Boys won 4-1. Here are...wdea.am
The Ellsworth Girl's and Boy's Tennis Teams defeated Belfast on Tuesday, May 3rd at Ellsworth High School. The Girls won 5-0 while the Boys won 4-1. Here are...wdea.am
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0