West Chester Township, OH

West Chester Police ask for help finding robbery suspect

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(West Chester Township, OH) - West Chester Police want the public's help finding the armed suspect who robbed Community Medical Services on Crescentville Road early last Monday morning. He demanded and received a...

