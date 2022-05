NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s long been a problem that many in our state are trying to change — the high number of missing and murdered indigenous women that get little to no attention and often are never found. State and federal leaders are holding the largest tribunal forum called ‘Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives’ at the Navajo Nation this week, and it’s gotten the attention of lawmakers in Washington.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO