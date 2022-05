ELIZABETHTON — Carter County is closer to deciding which projects should be funded by the county’s share of the American Rescue Plan funds. The Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission went through the list of requested projects during a Thursday night session. The work went efficiently and every decision reached by the committee was approved unanimously except in an instance when a conflict of interest led to one vote to abstain.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO